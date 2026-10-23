In a recent Substack column, The Curious Case of “Dead” Factors, I showed that reports of the death of the value premium were premature. Over the almost six-year period from October 2020 through August 2026, the Dimensional US Marketwide Value Index returned 17.9% per year, outperforming the CRSP 1-10 Index by 4.9 percentage points per year, and the Dimensional International Marketwide Value Index returned 21.3% per year, outperforming the Dimensional International Marketwide Index by 7.9 percentage points per year.

To understand the shift in value stocks’ fortunes, we need to look at the best predictor of factor premiums. Just as equity valuations are the best predictor of the equity risk premium, the valuation spread between value stocks and growth stocks is the best predictor of the value premium. That said, in the short term, valuation spreads have little predictive power. Over longer horizons, such as 10 years, they do provide valuable information.

The late 1990s dot-com bubble caused a dramatic widening of valuation spreads, as the price/earnings ratios of growth stocks rose to record levels. This led to a negative value premium and prompted the first wave of declarations that value was dead. When the dot-com bubble burst in March 2000, those spreads narrowed, and value delivered strong outperformance until the global financial crisis. Then, from 2009 through 2017, there was little, if any, value premium, with value stocks and growth stocks delivering similar returns.

You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.