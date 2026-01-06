Wall Street has perfected an art form: taking simple investment strategies, wrapping them in complexity, and charging premium fees that retail investors rarely question. Two of my previous Wealth Management articles (July 22 and September 2, 2025) explored this phenomenon. Michael Crook, Mill Creek’s chief investment officer, presents two compelling case studies that illustrate precisely how—and to what extent—investors overpay.

Wall Street’s formula is deceptively elegant: complexity obscures cost, and when investors “can’t do the math,” they can pay dearly for it.

Case Study No. 1: Buffered Notes

Consider the CBOE S&P 500 Buffer Protect Index Balanced Series, which tracks an investor purchasing 12-month buffered notes on a monthly basis, rolling them over at maturity. The pitch sounds attractive: downside protection with capped upside potential.

The Reality Check:

Since 2006, this buffered strategy has delivered:

Annualized return: 7.5%

Volatility: 9.6%

Maximum drawdown: 38%

Sharpe ratio: 0.62

Compare this to the S&P 500 over the same period:

Annualized return: 11.1%

Volatility: 15.3%

Maximum drawdown: 51%

Sharpe ratio: 0.62

Yes, the buffered strategy reduced volatility and drawdown—but notice the identical Sharpe ratios. The risk-adjusted returns are the same.

The Simple Alternative:

