Larry’s Substack

Larry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Frank's avatar
Tony Frank
13h

Excellent article whether you agree with one argument or the other. In my opinion, this is what good journalism represents. Present alternative explanations rather than one biased one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Sann's avatar
David Sann
13h

Let’s hope this analysis ages well and that the subsequent second and third GDP estimates are not revised materially downward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry Swedroe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture