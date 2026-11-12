A reader asked me to review a new paper on Gary Antonacci’s Global Equities Momentum strategy.

Gary Antonacci’s Global Equities Momentum (GEM) is one of the best-known tactical asset allocation rules available to individual investors. It’s simple enough to run from a spreadsheet, trades only about 1.5 times a year, and Antonacci’s own backtests show it trouncing a buy-and-hold S&P 500 portfolio. A new independent replication and decomposition by Marius Petit, a student at EDHEC Business School, “Global Equities Momentum, 1971–2026: A Replication of Antonacci’s Dual Momentum and a Decomposition of its Returns,” revisits the rule over 1971–July, 2026 and asks a more interesting question than “did it work?” It asks: which piece of the rule did the work, and does that piece still deserve our confidence?

What GEM Actually Does

GEM combines two distinct forms of momentum that are often lumped together but answer different questions.

Relative momentum is cross-sectional: it ranks assets against each other and holds the winner. Applied here, it compares trailing 12-month US equity returns to trailing 12-month non-US equity returns and picks the stronger of the two. By construction, it’s always invested in something — a ranking exercise can’t tell you that everything on the list is unattractive.

Absolute momentum (also called time-series momentum) compares an asset to its own past rather than to a peer. If US equities’ trailing 12-month return exceeds that of Treasury bills, the trend is “up” and equities are worth holding; if not, the strategy retreats to US aggregate bonds. This is the only piece of the rule that can take risk off the table entirely.

GEM applies absolute momentum first, as a gate, and only lets relative momentum choose between US and non-US equities when that gate is open. When the signal is to avoid stocks it owns the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index, taking both duration and credit risk.

The Headline Numbers

Using monthly total-return data rebuilt entirely from free sources (a deliberate choice, since Antonacci’s own backtest relies on paid data feeds that most readers can’t verify), the author reproduces the well-known result closely: $100 invested in GEM in January 1971 grew to $258,057 by July 2026, versus $37,908 for the S&P 500 alone. That’s a 15.18% annualized return against 11.27%, a maximum drawdown of 21.7% versus 50.9%, and a Sharpe ratio of 0.83 versus 0.50 — all from a strategy trading roughly once or twice a year. An independent replication using an entirely different data chain landed within four-tenths of a point of these figures, which is reassuring evidence that neither reconstruction is an artifact of its particular data source.

That’s the familiar part of the story. The decomposition is where it gets useful.

Finding One: The Two Filters Are Complements, Not Substitutes