Private capital has grown into a roughly $13 trillion asset class, with allocations at many pensions, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds now exceeding a quarter of total assets. Policymakers are actively debating whether to extend access to 401(k) plans and other retail investors. Yet despite three decades of research, there’s still no consensus on the most basic question an allocator can ask: have private funds actually delivered returns that compensate investors for the risk they’ve taken on?

Gregory Brown, Christian Lundblad, and William Volckmann, authors of the of the September 2026 study “Risk-Adjusted Performance of Private Funds: What Do We Know?,” took, to their knowledge, the largest and most exhaustive study of private fund risk-adjusted performance to date. The reason the literature has been so muddled isn’t a lack of effort; it’s that prior studies typically examine one slice of the market (usually U.S. buyout or venture funds), use different datasets, and apply different risk models and benchmarks. When two papers disagree, it’s often impossible to tell whether that reflects a real difference in performance or just a difference in methodology.

The authors’ solution was to hold the data fixed and vary everything else. They used the MSCI-Burgiss dataset of 7,914 buyout, venture, growth, private debt, real estate, and infrastructure funds with vintage years from 1988 through 2019, with cash flows tracked through the end of 2023. Against that single dataset, they applied nearly every method the academic literature has produced for risk-adjusting private fund returns—from simple multiples and IRRs, to public market equivalents (PMEs) and direct alphas that correct for the artificial smoothness of reported net asset values, all the way to the most sophisticated cash-flow-based econometric models available. That apples-to-apples design lets them isolate what’s driving disagreements in the literature: is it the funds, the benchmarks, or the math?

Key Findings, Asset Class by Asset Class