My friend Kai Wu, host of “The Intangible Economy” podcast and manager of Sparkline Capital’s Intangible Value ETFs ITAN and DTAN, interviewed financial historian Edward Chancellor, who has spent a career studying speculative manias. Chancellor’s capital cycle framework, built on the ruins of railways and dot-coms, has a sobering message for today’s investors. His message is not that AI will fail as a technology. Rather, he warns us that the greatest technological revolutions in history have repeatedly destroyed the investors who funded them. We’ll examine Chancellor’s core ideas and what they tell us about the unfolding AI boom.

Every generation convinces itself that this time is different. The railways of the 1860s were going to bind a continent together and make fortunes for all. The Internet of the 1990s was going to change everything, and anyone who missed it was a fool. Today it is artificial intelligence, and the numbers involved dwarf anything the world has seen before.

The Capital Cycle: What It Is And Why It Matters

Chancellor’s central idea is that when an industry starts earning high returns, capital floods in. Competitors pile on. Too much is built. Returns collapse. Capital then flees, leaving behind excess capacity and wrecked balance sheets—until, eventually, the survivors find themselves in an industry cleaned of competition, returns recover, and the whole thing starts again.

This is the capital cycle, and it operates across mining, shipping, banking, real estate and technology alike. The cycle exists not because markets are irrational, but because of a set of very human tendencies that Chancellor identifies in his work.

The Capital Cycle—How A Boom Becomes A Bust In Steps

1. New technology sparks excitement

2. High returns attract capital and competitors

3. Massive investments are made in new infrastructure

4. Supply overwhelms demand

5. Prices and profits collapse

6. Firms go bankrupt and investors suffer losses

7. Infrastructure remains and new users prosper

Smart People Keep Making The Same Mistake

You can read the rest of my Financial Advisor article here.