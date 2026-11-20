Artificial intelligence and machine learning have transformed the way researchers analyze complex, unstructured information. Instead of requiring a human to specify in advance exactly which features matter, modern AI systems can learn high-dimensional representations—known as embeddings—directly from the data.

The basic idea is familiar from large language models. A word is represented by a numerical vector, or embedding, whose many dimensions capture relationships that are not easily summarized in a dictionary definition. Words that appear in similar contexts tend to have similar embeddings. An embedding can therefore capture relationships among words, documents, images, songs, products, or other complex objects without requiring researchers to assign each object to a small set of predetermined categories.

These representations are generally learned using self-supervised learning. Rather than supplying a training set in which humans have labeled every observation—for example, every image as a cat, dog, or car—the researcher creates a prediction task from the data itself. A language model might be trained to predict a missing word from the rest of a sentence. If it can repeatedly solve that problem, it must learn which words tend to occur together and in what contexts.

In finance, the analogous problem is that economists have traditionally represented firms with a relatively limited set of observable characteristics derived from accounting data and financial-market data—such as market capitalization, market-to-book, profitability, investment, momentum, and beta. They have typically represented investors using broad classifications such as mutual fund, hedge fund, insurer, value manager, growth manager, active, passive, large, or small.

Those classifications are useful, but they are inevitably incomplete. Investors use much richer information sets when making portfolio decisions: assessments of business quality, brand strength, intangible capital, competitive position, management, growth opportunities, macroeconomic sensitivity, liquidity, regulation, supply chains, technological disruption, and risks that may be difficult to observe or quantify systematically.

In their July 2026 paper “Asset and Investor Embeddings,” Xavier Gabaix, Ralph S. J. Koijen, Robert J. Richmond, and Motohiro Yogo apply the embedding concept to finance. They develop asset embeddings, learned from portfolio holdings, to represent firms, and investor embeddings, also learned from holdings, to represent investors and their strategies. The core premise is that portfolios themselves contain a great deal of information about how sophisticated investors perceive assets and how they organize investment strategies.

Traditional asset-pricing research typically represents firms using observable characteristics—such as size, value, profitability, investment, momentum, and market beta. Gabaix, Koijen, Richmond, and Yogo take a different approach: rather than ask researchers to decide in advance which characteristics define a firm, they seek to learn the economically relevant dimensions from the actual portfolios investors choose to hold.

The paper is methodologically innovative and produces striking results in several cross-sectional prediction exercises. However, investors should be careful not to confuse those results with evidence of a new source of abnormal returns. The study is primarily about representing economically meaningful similarity, explaining relative valuations and return comovement, identifying portfolio structure, and improving benchmarks—not demonstrating that investors can earn reliable risk-adjusted alpha after costs.

The Research Question

The authors begin with a simple observation. Investors do not limit themselves to the handful of characteristics most often used in academic asset pricing models. They use financial statements, earnings calls, industry knowledge, supply-chain information, management quality assessments, competitive positioning, intangible capital, investor preferences, proprietary research, and perhaps information that is difficult for researchers to observe or quantify.

The challenge is that much of that information is not contained in standard databases. Consider two firms that look different under a conventional industry classification but may nevertheless be treated similarly by institutional investors because both have:

Strong brands and high customer loyalty.

Large intangible capital bases.

Significant exposure to a secular growth theme.

Similar balance-sheet characteristics.

Similar sensitivity to a macroeconomic or technological shock.

Comparable appeal to a particular group of institutions.

The authors’ solution is to infer these latent dimensions directly from holdings data.

Their key theoretical claim is that, under general conditions, portfolio holdings contain all the information relevant for the cross-section of asset prices. The intuition is straightforward: prices are determined jointly by investor demand and market clearing. If investors use information about firms when making portfolio decisions, and equilibrium prices reconcile those demands with available supply, the information relevant to pricing should be reflected in the reduced-form pattern of who owns what.

That does not mean each individual investor holds all relevant information, nor does it mean the econometrician can observe every investor or perfectly recover every piece of information from a finite data set. It means that, in the authors’ model, the collective pattern of holdings is a potentially powerful source of information about how the market differentiates among assets.

From Word Embeddings to Asset Embeddings

The paper takes an idea from natural-language processing. In modern AI systems, a word is represented by a high-dimensional vector—an embedding—whose location reflects its relationship to other words. Words that appear in similar contexts tend to receive similar embeddings.

The authors apply the same logic to portfolio holdings:

The analogy is more than cosmetic. The authors use three broad classes of models:

Recommender-system models , including principal component analysis, which seek low-dimensional latent factors that summarize variation in institutional holdings.

Word2Vec-style models , in which stocks held with similar portfolio weights are treated as analogous to words that appear near one another.

Transformer models, especially BERT-style architectures, which allow a stock’s representation to depend on the other securities in the portfolio—its context.

For example, Apple may be treated as similar to Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon in a portfolio organized around large-cap technology, growth, artificial intelligence, or dominant digital platforms. But Apple could play a different role in a portfolio containing consumer brands, media companies, or hardware firms. Transformer models are designed to capture this context dependence.

The authors use quarterly holdings data from 2005 through 2022 for U.S. mutual funds, ETFs, closed-end funds, variable-annuity funds, and hedge funds. The hedge-fund data come from Form 13F filings; the broader holdings data come from FactSet Ownership Data. The sample excludes micro- and nano-cap firms and retains firms held by at least 20 investors and investors holding at least 20 stocks.

What the Authors Tested

The paper evaluates alternative asset representations using three benchmarks. This is an important feature of the research: rather than simply asserting that a machine-learning representation is useful, the authors ask whether it improves predictions in economically meaningful out-of-sample tasks.

1. Relative valuations

The first test asks how well an asset representation explains differences in valuations across firms. The authors use a measure related to market-to-book equity: they first remove the cross-sectional relation between market equity and book equity, then ask how much of the remaining variation in relative valuation the embeddings can explain.

This is not a return-prediction exercise. It asks whether holdings-based similarities help explain why one firm commands a higher or lower valuation than another, after accounting for book equity.

2. Return comovement

The second test asks whether firms with similar embeddings exhibit similar subsequent monthly return behavior. In this exercise, the authors use embeddings estimated from holdings in quarter t -1 to explain stock-return comovement in quarter t.

Again, this is not a test of whether one can forecast the sign of future returns or earn positive alpha. It is a test of whether the embedding space captures common sources of return variation.

3. Managed portfolio composition

The authors mask the second-largest position in an institutional portfolio and ask whether the model can identify the omitted holding using the rest of the portfolio.

If a model understands the economic logic of a portfolio, it should do better than chance at inferring the missing security. For example, a portfolio holding Tesla, Coinbase, Roku, Shopify, and DraftKings may make Zoom or another innovation-oriented growth stock more predictable than a traditional utility or bank stock.

The authors also develop a parallel masked-investor benchmark: given the ownership structure of a stock, can a model infer a missing large owner? That exercise is designed to test whether investor embeddings capture similarities in actual investment strategies.

The Key Findings