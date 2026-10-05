One of the most well-documented patterns in the cross-section of stock returns is that firms with high asset growth subsequently underperform firms with low asset growth. This “asset growth anomaly” is so well established that it now sits at the core of two of the most widely used benchmark factor models: the Fama-French five-factor model (via the conservative-minus-aggressive, or CMA, factor) and the Hou-Xue-Zhang q-factor model (via its investment factor).

Both models offer a risk-based, rational explanation. Fama and French argue that asset growth proxies for expected book equity growth, and the dividend discount model implies that higher expected growth (holding other things equal) should come with lower expected returns. Hou, Xue, and Zhang ground their version in q-theory: firms invest less when the cost of capital is high, so low investment signals a high discount rate and vice versa.

Zhuo Cheng, Daniel Cohen, and Jing Fang, authors of the July 2026 study “What drives the Asset Growth-return Relation: Mispricing or Risk?” challenge this rational, risk-based story directly. The paper is motivated by a critique from the 2024 study “The Use of Asset Growth in Empirical Asset Pricing Models,” by Michael Cooper, Huseyin Gulen, and Mahai Ion who found that both benchmark models lose much of their explanatory power once the investment factor is built from more conventional or intangibles-inclusive measures of investment— factors based on growth in inventory and accounts receivable contain the bulk of the pricing information in the asset growth factor. That finding undercuts the premise that a negative link between investment and expected returns is really doing the work — and motivated the authors to investigate further.

The Core Idea: Mispricing at Both Extremes

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