Every serious framework for investing in equities begins with the same foundational question: What risk are investors being compensated to bear? The standard answer—that equity investors are paid for taking on exposure to a broadly diversified portfolio of risky assets—is intuitive but incomplete. It raises a deeper question: Investors are being compensated for which feature of that risk? Variance? The possibility of catastrophic loss? Something else entirely?

C. Christopher Hyland and Niklas Schmitz address this question in their April 2026 study “Pricing the Left Tail: Consumption Skewness and Expected Returns.” Their answer: Investors are compensated for the asymmetry between downside and upside risk in aggregate consumption growth—specifically, the degree to which the distribution of future consumption outcomes is tilted to the left. Symmetric risk measures like variance explain almost nothing, while left-tail asymmetry explains a great deal.