Financial markets often are described as if they deliver a single, coherent verdict on a company’s value. But a firm has multiple traded claims—most importantly, equity and debt—and those markets are populated by different investors, governed by different institutional constraints, and subject to different frictions.

Hui Chen, Zhiyao Chen, and Jun Li, authors of the August 2026 paper “The

Debt-Equity Spread,” published in the August 2026 issue of The Journal of Finance, asked: What happens when a company’s stock market valuation and bond market valuation tell materially different stories? They found that this disagreement contains economically meaningful information about future stock and bond returns, corporate financing behavior, and the limits of market integration.

What the authors examined

The authors construct a firm-level measure called the debt-equity spread, or DES:

The actual credit spread comes from the observed price of a company’s bonds. The equity-implied credit spread is inferred from the company’s stock price, leverage, equity volatility, debt maturity, and payout policy using an extended version of the CreditGrades structural credit-risk model.

The intuition is straightforward. If equity investors place a high valuation on a firm relative to bond investors, the stock price implies a low probability of financial distress and therefore a low model-implied credit spread. If the actual bond spread remains high, the DES is high. Put differently, a high DES indicates that equity appears expensive relative to debt—or that debt appears cheap relative to equity.

This is not a stock valuation ratio. It is a relative valuation measure across two claims on the same underlying firm. That distinction matters because debt and equity should be linked by common fundamentals: asset value, asset risk, leverage, and default risk. In a fully integrated capital market with frictionless arbitrage, large and persistent valuation gaps should be difficult to sustain.

The authors examine U.S. nonfinancial companies from January 1980 through April 2022, using corporate-bond data from the Lehman Brothers Fixed Income Database, NAIC/Mergent data, and TRACE, combined with CRSP and Compustat data. They then test whether DES predicts stock returns, bond returns, corporate issuance and retirement decisions, insider trading, and the effects of investor demand shocks.

The central finding: opposite return forecasts