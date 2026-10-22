In 2025, Zarattini, Aziz, and Barbon published a widely discussed paper, “Beat the Market: An Effective Intraday Momentum Strategy for S&P 500 ETF (SPY).” The strategy’s reported results were an eye-catching 19.6% annualized return and a Sharpe ratio of 1.33 from 2007 through 2024, with near-zero correlation to the broader market. Results like that tend to attract a following, especially among day traders looking for a systematic edge in the most heavily traded ETF in the world.

There was one problem, familiar to anyone who has spent time in the factor-investing literature: the results were entirely in-sample. The strategy’s rules—a 14-day lookback window to define a price “Noise Area,” 30-minute decision points, VWAP-based trailing stops, and volatility-targeted position sizing—were fixed choices calibrated on the very data used to evaluate them. Whenever that’s the case, it’s impossible to know whether you’ve found a genuine, persistent inefficiency or simply a set of parameters that happened to fit the historical noise particularly well (torture the data until it confesses).

Sheimy Paz Serpa, author of the June 2026 study “Out-of-Sample Evaluation of an Intraday Momentum Strategy for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY),” tackle that question. The author independently replicates the original strategy using IQFeed one-minute SPY data and then tests it on roughly two years of data the original authors never saw—May 2024 through March 2026. The results offer a useful lesson for investors about the gap between backtested genius and live performance.

What Serpa Examined

The replication itself was faithful. Using 1-minute bars from 2015 to 2024, Serpa reconstructed the strategy exactly as specified: identify a Noise Area around the prior day’s close and the current day’s open based on the past 14 days’ average intraday price swing, then go long when price breaks above both the upper boundary and the VWAP (or short when it breaks below both the lower boundary and the VWAP), with positions sized to target 2% daily portfolio volatility and capped at 4x leverage.

The in-sample replication matched the original almost exactly: a 19.8% annualized return versus the original 19.6%, and a Sharpe ratio of 1.34 versus 1.33. That’s a genuinely clean replication—not something you can take for granted in this literature, where reported results often prove difficult for outside researchers to reproduce.

The real contribution, though, is what came next: testing the identical strategy, with no parameter changes, on data from after the original paper’s sample period ended.

Key Findings

The out-of-sample results told a very different story than the in-sample ones: