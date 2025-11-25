Javier Estrada’s latest research, “Expected Stock Returns in Bullish Times,” shines a spotlight on the mathematical drivers of stock returns—and why today’s market exuberance should be met with caution. By analyzing more than 150 years (1872–2024) of U.S. market data, Estrada decomposed annual returns into their primary sources: dividend yield, earnings growth, and P/E ratio moves. His findings reveal why the conditions for continued outsized gains rarely persist for long, especially after strong bull runs.

Lessons From History’s Bull Runs

Estrada’s review shows that periods of rapid earnings growth rarely coincide with simultaneous expansion of P/E multiples. In fact, these two have been negatively correlated over decade-long periods (−0.50 correlation)—meaning that when profits grow quickly, investors don’t also bid up valuations, and vice versa. This relationship becomes critical when markets reach extreme valuations, as seen in both the late 1990s and today’s environment.

His analysis highlights that the market’s current setup—high P/E ratios, low dividend yields, and optimism driven by recent returns— has some similarities with what occurred in 1999. Back then, the S&P 500 delivered impressive price appreciation, but valuations reached unsustainable levels. When mean reversion finally kicked in, returns over the following decade were disappointingly low (just 0.1% annualized before inflation).

You can read the rest of my Financial Advisor article here.