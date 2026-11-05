One of the longest-running debates in empirical asset pricing is not whether profitability and investment predict stock returns — most researchers now agree they do — but how best to measure profitability and investment. Should you u

se gross profits or operating profits? Annual or quarterly earnings? Asset growth or capital expenditure growth? Every paper that proposes a new answer implicitly argues that its chosen metric is the “right” one, while all the others are noise.

Giovanni Bruno, Mikheil Esakia, and Felix Goltz of Scientific Beta, authors of the September 2026 study “AI-Q-Factors: Bringing Economic Discipline to High-Dimensional Asset Pricing,” argue that this framing is the wrong way to think about the problem. Instead of hunting for the single best proxy for profitability and the single best proxy for investment, the authors build a model that draws on dozens of imperfect proxies simultaneously — while still requiring that the model be faithful to the economic logic of Q-theory. The economic concept relies on the Q ratio (or Tobin’s q), which is calculated by dividing a firm’s market value by the replacement cost of its capital. The result is a big improvement in out-of-sample performance, and some striking conclusions about the value and momentum factors along the way.

The Problem the Authors Set Out to Solve

The Q-factor model, developed by Hou, Xue, and Zhang, rests on an intuitive idea from corporate finance: firms invest until the marginal cost of investing equals the marginal benefit. Rearranging that condition produces the prediction that expected stock returns should rise with expected profitability and fall with the current level of investment.

The theory is elegant, but profitability and investment are not directly observable—they are proxied using accounting data, and the finance literature has produced a long menu of candidates for each. Gross profits over assets? Operating profits over book equity? Quarterly return on equity? Cash-based profitability that strips out accruals? Each has advocates, and each has been shown, in some study, to work better than the alternatives.

The authors point out a subtle but important problem with how this literature typically operates: researchers test many candidate metrics in-sample and then report whichever one performed best. That approach introduces look-ahead bias — the winning metric is chosen with the benefit of hindsight, using decades of data that would not have been available in real time. It also treats the choice as a competition with a single winner, when in fact every candidate measure is likely capturing the same underlying economic force with some amount of its own measurement error layered on top.

The AI-Q-Factor Model: Discipline Plus Diversification

Rather than picking a winner, the authors build a model that spreads its bets across a broad set of proxies at once, using a machine learning technique (a ridge-regression-style shrinkage method drawn from Kozak, Nagel, and Santosh‘ study “Shrinking the Cross Study”) that is well suited to handling many correlated signals without overfitting. Critically, they don’t let the machine learning run free — they impose the constraint that the model’s aggregate exposure to profitability signals must be positive and its aggregate exposure to investment signals must be negative, exactly as Q-theory prescribes. Machine learning handles the measurement; economic theory still dictates the direction.

The information set is large: 39 characteristics in total, 17 proxies for profitability and 22 for investment, drawn from the widely used Global Factor Data. Their full data set begins in 1972. However, the model is trained and tested strictly out-of-sample from January 1992 through December 2024, with the shrinkage intensity re-tuned every year using only data available at that point in time — a design meant to mimic what a real investor could actually have done.

Key Findings