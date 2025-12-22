The importance of the role of short sellers has gained increased attention from academic researchers in recent years. Short sellers help keep market prices efficient by preventing overpricing and the formation of price bubbles in financial markets. In an efficient market, capital is allocated appropriately and economically. If short sellers were inhibited from expressing their views on valuations, securities prices could become overvalued and excess capital would be allocated to those firms. Limits to arbitrage, including the risks of unlimited losses when selling short, the high costs of shorting (borrowing fees can be high), and regulations that prohibit some institutions from shorting, allow anomalies to persist. And the empirical research finds that market anomalies tend to derive their profitability mainly from short selling overpriced stocks rather than buying underpriced counterparts–it’s simpler and less risky (losses are not unlimited and there are no borrowing fees) to correct underpricing.

New Research

Alexandre Madelaine, Luc Paugam, Hervé Stolowy and Wuyang Zhao, authors of the November 2025 study “Investors’ Quantitative Disclosure: Target Prices by Short Sellers,” investigated an increasingly common phenomenon in financial markets: activist short sellers who publicly share not just their negative opinions about companies, but also specific quantitative price targets. This represents a significant departure from traditional short selling, where investors typically keep their positions private to avoid alerting the market.

The researchers analyzed short-selling campaigns, focusing on instances where activist short sellers published detailed reports complete with target prices—specific predictions about where they believe a stock’s price should fall. These activists essentially “show their cards” to the market, a seemingly counterintuitive strategy given that revealing such information could allow others to front-run their trades or allow targeted companies to mount defenses.

The core question driving the research was: Why would sophisticated investors voluntarily disclose such valuable proprietary information? The authors examined this puzzle by analyzing the accuracy of these target prices, their impact on stock prices, and the strategic considerations that drive disclosure decisions. Their database is from Activist Insight Shorts (AIS) covering 1,237 short-selling attacks by activist short sellers from 2010 to 2018. Of the attacks with return information, 637 explicitly include target prices, a practice that has grown from 27.5% of reports in 2010 to 65% in 2018.

Key Findings