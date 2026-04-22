For over a century, investors have debated whether valuation metrics like price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and cyclically-adjusted P/E (CAPE) ratios can predict future stock returns. Some swear by them, while others dismiss them as unreliable crystal balls. Javier Estrada’s February 2026 research paper “Multiples for Valuation: Go High, Go Low, Ignore the Middle,” doesn’t settle this debate—but it reveals something fascinating: these metrics work much better at extremes than in the middle.

What the Research Examined

Estrada analyzed over 150 years of U.S. stock market data (from 1871 to 2025) to understand when valuation multiples are most useful for forecasting 10-year stock returns. He focused on three popular metrics:

Dividend Yield (DY): Annual dividends divided by stock price

Earnings Yield (EY): The inverse of the P/E ratio (earnings divided by price)

CAPE Yield (CY): The inverse of the cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio

Rather than just looking at whether these metrics predict returns on average, Estrada asked a more nuanced question: Do these metrics work better when they’re particularly high or low versus when they’re somewhere in the middle?

The Key Findings

The results are striking. When valuation metrics in the top or bottom 25% of their historical range, they become significantly more powerful predictors of future returns:

1. Extreme Values Show Much Stronger Correlations

When looking at all observations together, the CAPE yield shows a correlation of 0.51 with 10-year real returns. But when you split the data:

High and low CAPE yields (top and bottom quartiles): correlation of 0.66

Middle CAPE yields: correlation of just 0.09

Similar patterns emerge for earnings yield and dividend yield. In the middle ranges, the correlations often aren’t even statistically significant—they provide little useful information.

2. Better Out-of-Sample Forecasts

The real test of any forecasting model is whether it works with new data it hasn’t seen before. Estrada’s models based on extreme valuations significantly outperformed those using middle-range values:

CAPE yield model (high/low only): 0.70 correlation between forecasted and actual returns

CAPE yield model (middle range): 0.22 correlation

For the earnings yield:

High/low values: 0.61 correlation

Middle values: 0.10 correlation (not statistically significant)

3. The Magic Numbers

So what counts as “extreme”? Based on historical data:

Dividend yield: Below 3% or above 6%

Earnings yield: Below 5% or above 9%

CAPE yield: Below 5% or above 9%

When these metrics fall within their middle ranges (3-6% for dividend yield, 5-9% for earnings and CAPE yields), changes in valuation don’t tell you much about future returns.

Key Investor Takeaways