When Stock Market Valuations Actually Matter: The Power of Extremes
Understanding When Price Multiples Help Predict Stock Returns
For over a century, investors have debated whether valuation metrics like price-to-earnings ratios, dividend yields, and cyclically-adjusted P/E (CAPE) ratios can predict future stock returns. Some swear by them, while others dismiss them as unreliable crystal balls. Javier Estrada’s February 2026 research paper “Multiples for Valuation: Go High, Go Low, Ignore the Middle,” doesn’t settle this debate—but it reveals something fascinating: these metrics work much better at extremes than in the middle.
What the Research Examined
Estrada analyzed over 150 years of U.S. stock market data (from 1871 to 2025) to understand when valuation multiples are most useful for forecasting 10-year stock returns. He focused on three popular metrics:
Dividend Yield (DY): Annual dividends divided by stock price
Earnings Yield (EY): The inverse of the P/E ratio (earnings divided by price)
CAPE Yield (CY): The inverse of the cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio
Rather than just looking at whether these metrics predict returns on average, Estrada asked a more nuanced question: Do these metrics work better when they’re particularly high or low versus when they’re somewhere in the middle?
The Key Findings
The results are striking. When valuation metrics in the top or bottom 25% of their historical range, they become significantly more powerful predictors of future returns:
1. Extreme Values Show Much Stronger Correlations
When looking at all observations together, the CAPE yield shows a correlation of 0.51 with 10-year real returns. But when you split the data:
High and low CAPE yields (top and bottom quartiles): correlation of 0.66
Middle CAPE yields: correlation of just 0.09
Similar patterns emerge for earnings yield and dividend yield. In the middle ranges, the correlations often aren’t even statistically significant—they provide little useful information.
2. Better Out-of-Sample Forecasts
The real test of any forecasting model is whether it works with new data it hasn’t seen before. Estrada’s models based on extreme valuations significantly outperformed those using middle-range values:
CAPE yield model (high/low only): 0.70 correlation between forecasted and actual returns
CAPE yield model (middle range): 0.22 correlation
For the earnings yield:
High/low values: 0.61 correlation
Middle values: 0.10 correlation (not statistically significant)
3. The Magic Numbers
So what counts as “extreme”? Based on historical data:
Dividend yield: Below 3% or above 6%
Earnings yield: Below 5% or above 9%
CAPE yield: Below 5% or above 9%
When these metrics fall within their middle ranges (3-6% for dividend yield, 5-9% for earnings and CAPE yields), changes in valuation don’t tell you much about future returns.
Key Investor Takeaways
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Larry’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.