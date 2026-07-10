Most investors encounter two kinds of information about a stock: what insiders are doing with their own money, and what the financial press is saying. Each has its own academic literature and its own well-known failure modes. What’s less studied is what happens when they point in opposite directions.

When the CEO is quietly buying shares while the financial press turns bearish, who’s right? Tommi Johnsen and Svetlana Shasharina, authors of the study “When the Insiders and the News Disagree: A First Look at the Cross-signal, answer the question using 12 days of data from a production pipeline that tracks both signals across a 536-ticker universe. The window is small, and the conclusions are descriptive rather than statistical — but the qualitative pattern is consistent enough to be worth describing.

Background: What This Builds On

Sixty years of academic research on insider trading filings has produced a few durable findings: insider purchases carry information, insider sales mostly don’t, and coordinated buying by multiple insiders is stronger than individual transactions. The signal has been compressing as markets have gotten faster and the data more accessible (the markets are getting more efficient), but it hasn’t disappeared.

The January 2026 study, “The Death of Insider Trading Alpha: Most Returns Occur Before Public Disclosure,” by Omer Ozlen and Ozken Batumoglu, decomposed when this alpha materializes — and found that 70–80% of it lives in the unobservable window between the transaction date and the day the filing becomes public. By the time a daily pipeline can act on the signal, most of the move is already in the price.

A prior post in this series documented that pattern firsthand: clusters of officer buying surfaced in the dashboard, but the corresponding stock moves had typically already happened. That earlier work also surfaced an operational issue the academic literature hadn’t addressed. Standard “cluster” definitions (two or more insiders buying in a short window) can catch programmatic compensation events alongside genuine opportunistic buying. Taiwan Semiconductor appeared on May 19 with 28 distinct officer-CIK buyers — but 27 of 28 bought on the same day at the same price ($71.82). That’s an Employee Stock Purchase Plan distribution, not a conviction signal.

Two simple filters fixed the problem: drop individual transactions below $10,000 from the cluster count and reject the cluster entirely if 80% or more of qualifying buys share the same date and price. These “cluster gates” are applied throughout the analysis below.

Defining the Signals

Bullish insider activity is present when, over the past 20 calendar days, at least one of the following is true:

A cluster of two or more distinct officers made open-market purchases with their own cash (not through a pre-scheduled plan), with at least one buy above $10,000 and no ESPP-style mass-distribution signature.

A single officer, director, or 10%+ beneficial owner bought at least $1 million of their own stock outside a pre-scheduled plan.

Bearish insider activity is present when there is a non-plan sale of $10 million or more with no offsetting officer purchases in the same window. The threshold is much higher for sales because insiders sell for taxes, diversification, and scheduled vests as often as for bearish conviction. All transactions explicitly executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan are excluded throughout.

News sentiment is assessed by reading articles about each covered company daily and running them through two independent text-sentiment models: Claude (a large language model) and FinBERT (a domain-specific financial classifier). A “news directional change” is detected when a ticker’s sentiment label flips between yesterday and today. For this analysis, any directional change is treated as a binary signal — bullish or bearish.

Excess return subtracts the cross-sectional mean return across all 536 tickers on a given day from each individual ticker’s raw return. This removes the market-wide move and measures how much better or worse a ticker did than the typical ticker that day.

Three Hypotheses

When two signals can each be bullish, bearish, or neutral on the same ticker on the same day, they form a natural 2×2 contingency table: convergent bullish (both positive), convergent bearish (both negative), divergent insider-bullish (insider buying into bad news), and divergent insider-bearish (insider selling into good news).

Three hypotheses make different predictions about which cells should be strongest:

The independent-signals hypothesis says both channels carry partially independent information. Convergent cells should be stronger than either signal alone; divergent cells should be weaker or noisier.

The redundant-signals hypothesis says both channels measure roughly the same underlying state. Joint cells should look like the dominant single channel; divergence should carry little added information.

The informed-insider hypothesis says the divergent cases are themselves the signal. When insiders buy against bearish news, they have private information the news hasn’t caught up to yet. The divergent insider-bullish cell should be the strongest of the four — stronger even than the convergent bullish cell.

What the Data Shows

Over 12 days of pipeline runs (May 19 through June 2, 2026), there were 91 ticker-days where both a Form 4 signal (when company insiders, like directors and officers or shareholders with over 10% ownership, alter their stock holdings, they must file SEC Form 4) and a news directional change fired on the same ticker:

Three observations, in increasing order of confidence.

Observation 1: Insider Conviction Against Bearish News Is the Strongest Signal

The divergent insider-bullish cell produced the highest next-day excess return of any of the four cells: +2.46%. Seven observations is a small sample, but the magnitude is large.

This is the cell where insiders are buying their own stock with their own money while the news cycle is turning negative. The informed-insider hypothesis predicts exactly this pattern.

The specific tickers driving the result are illustrative. WGS, a small-cap genetic testing company where a director bought $60 million, posted next-day excess returns of +4.50% and +2.89% on its two appearances. UPST, a consumer lending platform with a smaller director purchase, posted +2.59%. A new pattern in this window: SHAK appeared three times in the divergent cell as a director kept buying against repeated bearish news flips. The forward returns there were mixed (−1.29%, +3.60%, and one event still resolving from June 2) — which is what persistent insider conviction looks like at the level of individual stocks rather than cell averages.

What mechanism could explain this? Several are plausible, and the data doesn’t yet distinguish among them:

Private operational information: Insiders trade on internal forecasts, pipeline detail, execution quality, and key hires that the press hasn’t caught up to. Most of this isn’t material in the strict legal sense, but it lets insiders hold conviction through a bearish news turn that outside observers can’t evaluate as confidently. Press overreaction: The financial press is known to overweight recent negative headlines and amplify single bad data points. Insiders, who watch their own company every day for years, have a better baseline for distinguishing real change from noise — and correctly hold through the overreactions. Strategic signaling: An insider may buy because of the bearish news cycle, not despite it — deploying a visible SEC Form 4 filing as deliberate counter-narrative. Form 4 filings reach financial terminals within 48 hours and are read by traders as votes of confidence. Endogenous news: The most uncomfortable possibility is that the news cycle itself is partially shaped by insiders or their associates — bearish coverage before a planned purchase, bullish coverage before a planned sale. The cleanest version is illegal market manipulation. The messier and more common version is everyday investor-relations management: expectation shaping through analyst contacts, narrative management, and timing of corporate communications around insider transaction windows.

The current data is consistent with all four theories. Distinguishing among them requires extensions to the panel not yet in scope.

Verdict: The data favors the informed-insider hypothesis.

Observation 2: The Convergent Cases Are Already Priced In

The convergent cells show their excess return before the joint signal surfaces, not after.

Convergent bullish had a +2.43% prior-day excess — and then drifted toward zero (−0.63% next-day). Convergent bearish had −1.57% prior-day and −1.79% same-day, then essentially zero next-day.

By the time the daily dashboard surfaced the convergent signal, most of the move was already in the price. This is consistent with the Ozlen and Batumoglu finding that 70–80% of insider-trading alpha lives between the transaction date and public disclosure. The new contribution here is that the pattern holds for the joint convergent signal too — not just insider signals alone.

Why does the alpha live before disclosure? Two mechanisms are plausible. First, information leakage: the transaction itself leaks through secondary channels — broker order flow, market-maker inference, unusual volume detected by quantitative funds — faster than the two-day SEC filing window allows formal disclosure to land. Second, correlated information: the insider is not trading on truly private information, but on information also accessible to industry contacts, vendors, and informed external parties. When the insider buys, others act too, often before the filing goes public.

Verdict: Both the informed-insider and redundant-signals hypotheses are consistent with this pattern. Either way, by the time a daily pipeline can act on a convergent signal, most of the move is already gone.

Observation 3: The Joint Signal Carries Information Neither Signal Alone Does

Looking at single-channel signals across the same data: Form 4 bullish alone (142 ticker-days) produced essentially zero next-day excess (+0.10%). News bullish alone (580 ticker-days) produced a small positive (+0.40%). News bearish alone (333 ticker-days) produced −0.83%.

The divergent insider-bullish joint cell produced +2.46%. The combination of bearish news and bullish insider activity swings the post-disclosure return by more than three percentage points relative to bearish news alone.

The mirror cell — insiders selling into bullish news — also shows the asymmetric pattern. With 53 observations (the largest cell), next-day excess was −0.89%, meaningfully below the news-bullish single-channel baseline. Insider selling into bullish coverage does carry information, but the magnitude is much smaller than the bullish-divergence case. This asymmetry — +2.46% versus −0.89% — is consistent with the long-established finding that insider purchases carry stronger signal than insider sales, since insiders sell for many non-information reasons that don’t apply to open-market buys.

Verdict: The signals are not independent. The convergent cells are weaker than single channels — ruling out the independence hypothesis. And the edge from the joint signal lives almost entirely in the divergent cells, where the two information sources are doing genuinely different work. That pattern points toward informational complementarity rather than noise cancellation.

Verdicts on the Three Hypotheses

The independent-signals hypothesis is rejected. It predicted convergent cells stronger than single channels and divergent cells weaker. The data shows the opposite.

The redundant-signals hypothesis is also rejected. It predicted joint cells should look like the dominant single channel. They don’t. The convergent cells show the pre-pricing pattern; the divergent insider-bullish cell carries information neither channel alone produces.

The informed-insider hypothesis is provisionally supported. It predicted the divergent insider-bullish cell would be the strongest of the four. At seven observations, it is. But within this hypothesis there is real ambiguity about which mechanism is doing the work — private information, press overreaction, strategic signaling, and engineered narrative are all consistent — and the current data cannot yet distinguish among them.

Caveats

Twelve days is not a sample. Seven observations in the most interesting cell is not a sample. The window happens to include a strong rising-market regime. The cluster gates are calibrated against a single prior example and are not yet tested at scale. Effect sizes — the actual magnitude of the returns reported above — should not be cited; the right reading of this post is “the qualitative pattern is consistent with the informed-insider hypothesis,” not “insider divergence produces +2.46% next-day excess returns.”

The news-sentiment signal itself is a layered construct involving two text models, multiple aggregation steps, and tier classification that this post collapsed for simplicity. Different thresholds for what counts as a directional change might produce different categorizations.

What’s Next