One of the enduring puzzles in asset pricing is why the “factor zoo”—the more than 400 characteristics researchers have linked to abnormal stock returns—continues to persist even after being published and traded on. Three competing explanations are offered: the returns compensate investors for bearing systematic risk, they reflect persistent mispricing that arbitrageurs, constrained by the costs of shorting and the risk of unlimited losses, haven’t been able to fully correct, or they’re simply statistical artifacts of data mining. Sebastian Müller and Fabian Preissler, authors of the study “In Good and in Bad Times? The Relation between Anomaly Returns and Market States,” published in the September 2026 issue of the Journal of Banking and Finance, add an important international data point to that debate—and the answer it points to has implications for how investors should think about factor investing.

What the Authors Examined

Müller and Preissler set out to test an idea from consumption-based asset pricing theory: if an anomaly’s excess return is compensation for risk, it should perform worse during bad economic times, when investors most need protection and are least able to bear losses. A strategy that instead performs better during downturns looks like mispricing that hasn’t been arbitraged away.

To test this, the authors built a database of 133 anomalies and factors (113 individual anomalies plus 20 established model factors, drawn from an initial universe of 250 candidates) across 56 countries spanning developed, emerging, and frontier markets, using daily data from October 1980 through June 2019. The international data provides a test of the pervasiveness and robustness of the findings.

Rather than relying on backward-looking recession dates (which aren’t available until well after the fact), the authors built a composite “GOOD TIMES” indicator that combines two measures established in the literature: whether a country’s stock index sits above or below its 200-day moving average, and whether the index has risen over the trailing three years. This indicator is knowable in real time, which matters if you want to draw practical investment conclusions rather than purely academic ones.

For each anomaly, in each country, in each month, the authors estimated abnormal returns (alpha) using the Carhart four-factor model, allowing risk exposures to vary over time rather than assuming they’re fixed. They then examined how those monthly alphas related to whether the market was in a good or bad state.

Key Findings