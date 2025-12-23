When You Buy the Hype, Insiders Love to Sell
New research reveals strategic trading patterns
It is well established by empirical research that company insiders realize significant abnormal profits by trading their own company’s stock.
Sattar Mansi, Lin Peng, Jianping Qi, and Han Shi, authors of the study “Investor Attention and Insider Trading,” published in the August 2025 issue of the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, investigated a novel connection between retail investor attention and insider trading patterns. Their study was motivated by studies (for example, here and here) demonstrating that heightened retail investor attention leads to excessive net buying, which in turn triggers a temporary stock price increase that subsequently reverts.
They hypothesized that company insiders trade the company’s stocks to take advantage of the mispricing generated by retail investors. Their findings expose how insiders strategically time their trades around periods of heightened or diminished retail investor attention, creating a previously unidentified form of opportunistic trading behavior.
What the Authors Examined
The authors analyzed insider trading data alongside various measures of retail investor attention, examining how corporate insiders adjust their trading strategies based on the level of public attention their company’s stock receives. They specifically focused on periods when retail investors are either highly focused on particular stocks or when attention wanes. Their measure of investor attention is the Google Trends search volume index. Their data sample comprises all common stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, Amex, Nasdaq, and Arca exchanges for the period of July 2004 through December 2021.
Smart framing of this research. Using Google Trends as a proxy for retail attention is clever since it sidesteps the usual trading volume noise. The finding that insiders systematically exploit attention spikes is pretty damning for the efficient market folks who claim information assymetries get arbitraged away quickly.