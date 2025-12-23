It is well established by empirical research that company insiders realize significant abnormal profits by trading their own company’s stock.

Sattar Mansi, Lin Peng, Jianping Qi, and Han Shi, authors of the study “Investor Attention and Insider Trading,” published in the August 2025 issue of the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, investigated a novel connection between retail investor attention and insider trading patterns. Their study was motivated by studies (for example, here and here) demonstrating that heightened retail investor attention leads to excessive net buying, which in turn triggers a temporary stock price increase that subsequently reverts.

They hypothesized that company insiders trade the company’s stocks to take advantage of the mispricing generated by retail investors. Their findings expose how insiders strategically time their trades around periods of heightened or diminished retail investor attention, creating a previously unidentified form of opportunistic trading behavior.