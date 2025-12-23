Larry’s Substack

Larry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

Smart framing of this research. Using Google Trends as a proxy for retail attention is clever since it sidesteps the usual trading volume noise. The finding that insiders systematically exploit attention spikes is pretty damning for the efficient market folks who claim information assymetries get arbitraged away quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Larry Swedroe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture