The size effect was first documented by Rolf Banz in his 1981 paper “The Relationship Between Return and Market Value of Common Stocks,” which was published in the Journal of Financial Economics. After the 1992 publication of Eugene Fama and Kenneth French’s paper “The Cross-Section of Expected Stock Returns,” the size effect was incorporated into what became finance’s new workhorse asset-pricing model, the Fama-French three-factor model (adding value and size to the CAPM’s market beta). Then something unexpected happened—the size premium vanished in the United States, seemingly the moment everyone started paying attention to it.

Quality: The Missing Piece of the Puzzle

For years, the disappearing size premium puzzled researchers. The breakthrough came when Cliff Asness and his co-authors published “Size Matters, If You Control Your Junk” in 2015. They discovered the culprit: quality, or rather, the lack of it.

Here’s what they found: The smallest stocks include a disproportionate number of “junk” companies—distressed, illiquid securities with poor fundamentals. These low-quality stocks drag down the entire small-cap category’s performance. As the researchers noted:

“Small quality stocks outperform large quality stocks and small junk stocks outperform large junk stocks, but the standard size effect suffers from a size-quality composition effect.”

In other words, when you screen out the junk, the size premium roars back to life.

This discovery was confirmed in 2018 by Ron Alquist, Ronen Israel, and Tobias Moskowitz in their aptly titled paper “Fact, Fiction, and the Size Effect.” Controlling for quality didn’t just restore the size premium—it:

Revived the size effect after the 1980s.

Created a cleaner, more linear relationship between size and returns.

Spread the benefit beyond tiny microcaps.

Reduced the concentration of returns in January (the “January effect”).

Revealed a stronger size effect across two dozen international markets.

The takeaway? The size premium never really disappeared—it was just hiding beneath layers of low-quality stocks.

Size as an Amplifier: Where Factors Truly Shine

Beyond its role as a standalone factor, size plays a more fascinating and powerful role: it amplifies other factor premiums. Think of size as a volume knob for factor investing.

Lionel Smoler Schatz from Verdad demonstrated this by analyzing factor performance across market cap deciles. He examined roughly 10,000 global stocks, dividing them into ten groups from microcaps (the smallest) to mega caps (the largest). Within each group, he tested three factors: value, profitability, and earnings volatility.

As the table below shows, the results are striking.

Factor Performance by Company Size

