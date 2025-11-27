Many investors assume equities provide natural protection from inflation—after all, companies can raise prices and their debt obligations lose real value. However, the historical record tells a more complicated story. While the U.S. stock market lost 19.8% in 2022 when inflation hit 6.5%, it gained 24% in 2021 despite inflation reaching an even higher 7.0%. Clearly, the relationship between stocks and inflation isn’t straightforward.

What We Know About Stocks and Inflation

Andrew Berkin and Cindy Griffin examined 150 years of market history (1871-2022) in their study “Factoring in Inflation.” Their findings challenge the conventional wisdom:

· Stocks offer only modest inflation protection. The annual correlation between inflation and stock returns was weakly positive because markets respond to multiple factors—future cash flow expectations, discount rates, and economic conditions—not just inflation.

· High inflation typically means negative real returns. During the highest inflation periods, stocks averaged 5.84% nominal returns but -2.79% real returns after accounting for inflation. In contrast, moderate inflation environments produced real returns exceeding 10%.

· Energy is the exception. Among all sectors, only energy stocks showed a clear pattern, with returns rising consistently from 4.89% in low-inflation periods to 21.42% during high inflation.

· The pattern holds globally. Similar relationships between inflation and stock returns appeared across 21 developed markets, not just the United States.

Berkin and Griffin’s findings are consistent with those of other studies including the 2021 study “The Best Strategies for Inflationary Times,” the 2022 study “Protecting Portfolios Against Inflation,” and the 2023 study “Stocks as a Hedge against Inflation: Does Corporate Profitability Keep Up with Inflation?”

A New Approach to Inflation Protection