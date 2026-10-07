Academics have long debated whether corporate bonds pay investors sufficiently for the credit risk they bear, or whether virtually all the extra yield over Treasuries just compensates investors for duration (interest rate) risk. Recent academic work using post-1986 data has leaned toward the latter conclusion, finding that investment-grade corporate bonds offer little to no reward for default risk once the term premium is stripped out. The authors of the April 2026 study “ Reconstructing a Century of U.S. Corporate Bonds: Credit Risk in Historical Perspective ,” argue that this conclusion is an artifact of looking at too short and too unusual a sample period. When they extend the data back to 1926 (and even 1895), the credit risk premium turns out to be sizable, statistically significant, and monotonically related to credit risk.

The core contribution of the paper is a new database spanning 128 years (1895–2022), built by hand-collecting monthly bond quotes from three archival print sources—the Commercial and Financial Chronicle, Standard & Poor’s Bond Guide, and Mergent/Moody’s Bond Record—and combining them with existing modern datasets from Lehman Brothers and Wharton Research Data Services. The result is a panel of more than 100,000 unique bonds and more than seven million observations, digitized from more than 80,000 pages of archival material with double-blind data entry to ensure accuracy. The authors also hand-collected bond characteristics (coupon, maturity, collateral status, ratings, call features) from Moody’s Manual going back to 1917.

By building returns bond by bond from actual transaction prices, the authors produce what is arguably the first ground-up, nonsynthetic long-run corporate bond return series.