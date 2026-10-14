One of the most durable findings in the empirical asset pricing literature is that stocks that are expensive to borrow — what researchers call “high-fee’’ stocks — go on to underperform by large amounts, for long periods of time. That fact alone raises an uncomfortable question: every single share of a company must be held by someone. If a stock’s future returns are expected to be poor, and that expectation is priced into a sky-high borrowing fee that short sellers are willing to pay, then whoever owns the shares and isn’t lending them out is sitting on an expected loss. Why would any rational investor do that?

That’s the question Paul Schultz tackles in his study “Why Do Investors Hold Overpriced Shares?”, published in the June 2026 issue of the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis. His findings not only help explain one of the most persistent anomalies in the short-selling literature, but they also have implications for how we think about market efficiency and the limits of arbitrage.

What the Author Examined

Schultz starts from the well-established fact that stocks that are hard or costly to borrow — and therefore hard to short — tend to be overpriced and subsequently deliver poor returns, an effect documented across decades of research and shown to help explain a wide range of other market anomalies. Because the mispricing can only persist as long as someone is willing to hold the shares without lending them out, the paper focuses on two competing, non-mutually-exclusive explanations for who that someone is and why they’re doing it:

The Duffie, Gârleanu, and Pedersen (2002) “future lending” hypothesis. In this model, investors hold expensive-to-borrow shares because they intend to lend them out to short sellers eventually — frictions in the securities-lending market mean that it takes time to be matched with a borrower. Share prices reflect both intrinsic value and the fee income investors expect to collect once that lending happens. As more shares get lent out, expected future fee income declines and so does the price. The Cochrane (2002) “convenience yield” hypothesis. Cochrane’s alternative, borrowed from the way economists think about the demand for cash, is that investors hold overpriced shares because they only intend to hold them for a short time. A stock expected to lose 20% over the next year is a terrible long-term holding, but if an investor only plans to hold it for a week, the expected loss shrinks to a fraction of a percent — comparable to an ordinary trading cost. As long as there’s a steady supply of short-term traders willing to rotate through the position, the stock can stay overpriced even though everyone involved would lose money holding it for the long haul.

To test these two stories, Schultz built a dataset of more than 1,200 “high-fee episodes’’ between 2005 and 2023 — periods in which a stock’s average annualized borrowing fee reached 25% or more — using daily securities-lending data from FIS Astec (covering roughly 90% of the North American lending market) matched to CRSP return, volume, and shares-outstanding data. He also brought in Robinhood account-holding data (via the Robintrack archive) to see whether retail investors were disproportionately involved, and used quarterly earnings announcements as a natural experiment: since an earnings report should resolve at least some investor disagreement about a stock’s value, it offers a clean test of whether prices fall when short-term trading demand dries up.

Key Findings