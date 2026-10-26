Investor disagreement—different investors hold disparate views about what a stock is worth—has long been considered one of the most promising building blocks for behavioral asset pricing theories. In their 2007 paper, “Disagreement and the Stock Market,” authors Harrison Hong and Jeremy Stein called it the “best horse” in the behavioral finance stable. Yet, decades of research have produced a confusing set of results. Some studies find that stocks with high disagreement earn lower future returns. Others find the opposite, or no reliable relation at all.

Jiaqi Guo and Youwei Li, authors of the November 2025 study “Unraveling the Disagreement-Return Nexus: The Role of Mispricing,” offer a compelling explanation for why the literature has been so inconsistent: researchers have been asking an incomplete question. The relation between disagreement and future returns isn’t fixed—it flips sign depending on whether a stock is overpriced or underpriced.

What the Authors Examined

Guo and Li use a large sample of U.S. common stocks from December 1981 through December 2019 and six different ways of measuring disagreement: two based on analyst forecasts (dispersion in long-term growth estimates and dispersion in one-year EPS forecasts), three based on market data (share turnover, bid-ask spread, and idiosyncratic volatility), and a composite measure that combines all five into a single signal. Using several distinct proxies, rather than relying on just one, matters a great deal here—it’s what lets the authors argue their findings reflect something real about disagreement rather than an artifact of any single measurement choice.

To capture mispricing, they turn to the well-established measure developed by Stambaugh, Yu, and Yuan in their 2015 paper “Arbitrage Asymmetry and the Idiosyncratic Volatility Puzzle,” which ranks stocks from 0 to 100 based on their average percentile across 11 well-documented anomalies (momentum, gross profitability, asset growth, and so on). A high score signals a stock is likely overpriced; a low score signals it’s likely underpriced.

The authors then double-sort stocks by mispricing and by each disagreement measure, forming 25 portfolios, and examine value-weighted returns and Fama-French five-factor alphas.

The Key Finding