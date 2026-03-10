If you’ve ever wondered why Wall Street obsesses over earnings when cash flow seems more “real,” a new study has some answers that might change how you think about valuation.

The Puzzle That Needed Solving

For years, accounting researchers have been scratching their heads over a strange contradiction. When you look at stock prices, earnings clearly matter way more than cash flows—earnings explain cross-sectional returns better (for example, see here and here). Yet when researchers test which measure better predicts actual future cash flows across companies, cash flows consistently win over the short term (1-3 years).

This creates a head-scratcher: If investors care about future cash flows, and stock prices reflect those expectations, why do earnings dominate in explaining valuations but lose when predicting the cash flows themselves?

Professors John McInnis, Rui Silva, and Yong Yu from the University of Texas at Austin and University of Washington tackled this puzzle head-on in their January 2026 paper “The Cash Flow Prediction Puzzle and the Role of Investment Accruals.“ Their primary measure of earnings was “bottom-line” earnings (i.e., income before extraordinary items) excluding special items (IBSI). They excluded special items because they are transitory, have low predictive power, and are typically excluded by analysts and investors in forecasting and valuation.

What the Researchers Discovered

The authors argue that previous research was asking the wrong question by focusing on the wrong timeframe and the wrong type of cash flow. Here’s what they found:

The Time Horizon Matters—A Lot

Most prior studies looked at predicting operating cash flows 1-3 years out. But equity values depend on cash flows over decades, not quarters. When the researchers extended their analysis to 20-year horizons, a fascinating pattern emerged:

Short term (Years 1-6): Free cash flow is indeed the better predictor of future free cash flow

Medium term (Years 7-8): The two measures perform roughly equally

Long term (Years 9-20): Earnings decisively outperform, with the gap widening each year

By year 20, earnings explain about 20% of future cash flow variation while current cash flow explains only 12%—a dramatic reversal from the short-term pattern.

Investment Accruals Are the Secret Sauce

The researchers identified investment accruals—specifically how companies capitalize and depreciate long-term investments—as the primary driver of earnings’ superior long-run predictive power.

Think about it this way: When a tech company builds a massive AI data center, that investment depresses current free cash flow. But that same investment will generate returns for years or decades. By capitalizing the investment and matching it with future depreciation, earnings provide a much better picture of the company’s sustainable cash generation capacity.

The researchers found that investment accruals start with near-zero predictive power for future cash flows but steadily increase in importance, while the predictive power of current free cash flow actually declines over longer horizons.

When Investment Accruals Matter Most

The researchers found this pattern is particularly pronounced for:

Early life-cycle companies making heavy growth investments Companies with volatile investment spending Businesses with longer investment cycles (where it takes years for investments to pay off)

For these firms, current free cash flow can be deeply misleading about long-term cash generation, while earnings provide crucial insight.

Their findings led the authors to conclude that current earnings dominate current FCF in predicting long-run FCF and that investment accruals are the primary driver of the cross-over pattern observed in our main results. They added: “Our results help resolve a long-standing puzzle in the accounting literature: while cash flows outperform earnings in predicting near-term CFO across firms, earnings are far more effective in predicting the long-run cash flows that ultimately accrue to investors after investment expenditure and debt financing.”

What This Means for Investors