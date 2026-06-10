A large body of empirical research, premium (see “Forecasting Profitability and Earnings,” “Higgledy Piggledy Growth,” “Returns to E/P Strategies, Higgledy-Piggledy Growth, Analysts’ Forecast Errors, and Omitted Risk Factors,” and “Persistence of Growth”) has established that abnormal earnings growth, both positive and negative, tends to revert to the mean far faster than the market expects—helping explain the source of the value premium.

Why do so many investors who correctly identify fast-growing companies still underperform the market? The answer may lie in a phenomenon called mean reversion of earnings growth

For example, in their 2000 paper “Forecasting Profitability and Earnings”, Eugene Fama and Kenneth French found: “The estimated rate of mean reversion is about 40 percent per year.” They also found: “Mean reversion is faster when profitability is below its mean and when it is further from its mean in either direction.” They added: “We also show that the mean reversion in profitability produces predictable variation in earnings.”

Brian Chingono of Verdad recently revisited the findings from the classic 2003 paper “The Level and Persistence of Growth Rates” by Louis Chan, Jason Karceski, and Josef Lakonishok that long-term earnings growth doesn’t persist more than what we’d expect to see from random chance. He extended their research by asking a simple question: Did anything change over the following 25 years? Using an out-of-sample test of all US stocks from 1997 to 2022, the answer was no. “The probability that a company posting above-median growth keeps doing so over successive years looks similar to the odds of flipping heads repeatedly: about 25% for two years consecutively, roughly 12.5% for three years, and around 6.3% for four years in a row. The pattern holds even among firms that start in the top quartile, nd we found that it holds internationally across Europe and Japan.”

Investor Takeaways