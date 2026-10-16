Private markets are being sold to individual investors as the next great democratization story. The SEC has rolled back restrictions on private market exposure in registered funds, the House has moved to widen the accredited investor pool, and an executive order has pushed the Department of Labor to open the door to private assets in 401(k) plans. The implicit assumption behind all of this: once individuals get access to the same deals institutions get, they’ll do just as well.

Shane Miller, Emmanuel Yimfor, and Ye Zhang, authors of the March 2026 study “Investor Expertise and Private Investment Selection,” test that assumption directly — and find it doesn’t hold up. Even when individual and institutional investors are shown the exact same fund opportunities, they select very differently. And that selection gap results in real costs for individual investors.

The Experiment

The authors couldn’t answer this question with the data that normally exists on private fund investing, because who gets into a deal and how investors choose among available deals are tangled together. So, they built an experiment that separates the two.

In 2023 they recruited 593 institutional investors (limited partners at pension funds, endowments, and similar institutions) and 445 accredited individual investors with private market experience. Both groups were shown identical, randomly generated “one-pagers” — the marketing documents a venture capital fund manager sends prospective investors. Each one-pager randomly varied a general partner’s (GP’s) track record, educational background, prior work experience, professional network, whether the fund was a first-time or seasoned vehicle, and location. Because these characteristics were assigned at random, the researchers could isolate exactly which attributes drove each group’s stated interest in investing — with access to the “deal” held constant across both groups.

Key Findings