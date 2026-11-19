Urban rail in the United States costs about three times as much per mile as in other developed countries. Highway construction is more expensive than in peer nations. The Big Dig in Boston took almost a decade longer and cost several times more than originally projected. Solar farms, wind farms, and high-voltage transmission lines, all needed for the energy transition, have been built slowly and unevenly. And California’s high-speed rail project, originally estimated at about $33 billion in 2008, is now projected to cost roughly $126 billion (four times the cost presented in 2008).

Critics have pointed to one chokepoint in particular: federal permitting. Most major projects must pass through a set of procedural laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), the Clean Water Act (CWA), and the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Congress has taken a few modest steps to reform these laws and is now considering far larger ones. Nicholas Bagley’s paper ‘The Costs of Federal Permitting,’ presented at the NBER Microeconomic Policy and Economic Growth Conference on November 5, 2026, collects the available evidence and asks two questions. How much do these laws slow and raise the cost of infrastructure? And would changing them make a real difference?

What Bagley Examined

Bagley begins by narrowly defining the subject. The permitting debate is not about every license and approval that government issues. Instead, it concerns a handful of generally applicable federal procedural statutes that are triggered when the federal government funds, approves, or permits a project. Even an otherwise private project can be pulled in. Placing fill material in a wetland, for example, requires a Clean Water Act section 404 permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, and that permit in turn triggers NEPA and NHPA review, and ESA consultation if a protected species may be affected.

What these laws share is that they are open-ended. NEPA, for instance, requires agencies to prepare a detailed statement of a project’s environmental effects, but it contains no substantive obligation to choose the least harmful option. It tells agencies to think before they act. Because there is no natural stopping point (an agency can always study another alternative or consult another expert), and because the rules on who may sue are generous, compliance is enforced through lawsuits under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). Courts are supposed to set aside agency actions that are ‘arbitrary and capricious,’ a standard so elastic that nobody can predict in advance how a given judge will apply it.

Bagley then reviews three kinds of evidence.

· Direct evidence on each statute: how many reviews are done, how long they take, what they cost, and how often they end up in court.

· Indirect evidence: the rise in infrastructure costs over time, surveys and disclosures from developers, and studies of state-level permitting laws.

· Assessment of which popular reform ideas are likely to work, given what the evidence says about where the costs come from.

Key Findings

NEPA

About 95% of NEPA-covered actions qualify for categorical exclusions and skip environmental review altogether. Of the rest, most receive an environmental assessment (EA) and are found to have no significant impact. Agencies do not count EAs systematically, but estimates run from 12,000 to 50,000 a year, and recent studies show completion times of 19 to 23 months for some agencies. Full environmental impact statements (EISs) are rare, at fewer than 1% of actions and roughly 100 final statements a year, but they are long and getting longer. The average EIS ran 270 pages (414 with appendices) in 1977-78. Between 2013 and 2017 it ran 668 pages, or 1,703 with appendices.

Timelines are long and, more importantly, unpredictable. EISs completed between 2010 and 2018 averaged 4.5 years, from notice of intent to record of decision. The quickest quarter finished in 2.2 years or less, the slowest quarter took more than 6.6 years, and four took longer than 17 years. A crude extrapolation puts the direct cost of preparing these reviews at more than $1 billion a year, which is small against a $7 trillion federal budget.

Litigation tells a more nuanced story. NEPA suits number around 100 to 150 a year, and agencies lose roughly 26% to 28% of the time, in line with the one-third loss rate typical of APA cases. One widely cited study put the litigation rate at just 0.22% of NEPA actions, which sounds trivial. Bagley explains why that figure misleads. Most of those actions are categorical exclusions and assessments of projects with no meaningful impact. A low observed litigation rate is also exactly what a forceful law would produce if it led developers to drop, redesign, or over-study projects to avoid being sued. Among large energy and transportation projects that completed an EIS between 2010 and 2018, 28% were litigated. The rate was 64% for solar projects, 50% for pipelines, 38% for wind, and 31% for transmission lines. Fewer than half of those projects were operating by 2023, and 14% had been canceled.

The other statutes

• Clean Water Act: Of roughly 63,000 section 404 actions a year, 97% go through general permits that take about 40 days. Individual permits for complex projects averaged 217 days of processing in 2016, and one older study found 788 days from application preparation through approval, at an average cost of about $272,000 to prepare the application. Notably, EPA found that permit applicants sometimes preferred state administration even when states charged higher fees, which suggests developers value speed and predictability more than low fees.

• National Historic Preservation Act: More than 120,000 federal undertakings go through section 106 review each year. Among 59 large energy projects, NHPA consultation averaged 3.1 years for transmission lines, 2.1 years for pipelines, and 1.6 years for renewables.

• Endangered Species Act: Among 88,290 consultations between 2008 and 2015, more than 92% were informal and finished in a median of 13 days. Formal consultations took a median of 62 days, and just two produced a finding that a project would jeopardize a species. Yet one study found that new species listings cut local housing permits by 10%, implying 1.6 million to 11.1 million fewer housing units nationwide. A second study found small effects on land values. Neither can separate the paperwork burden from the substantive ban on harming listed species.

The indirect evidence

In their April 2023 study “Infrastructure Costs,” the authors, Leah Brooks and Zachary Liscow found that per-mile highway spending more than tripled between 1960 and 1980, and that rising costs of labor, land, and materials could not explain it. They attribute it to a growing ‘citizen voice’ that produced more expensive routes and structures. Real investment in basic infrastructure peaked in the late 1960s and did not meaningfully exceed that level again until the early 2000s.

Developers say the same thing. A February 2026 survey of 50 people in renewable energy found that 94% said federal permitting had delayed or canceled projects, and more than 80% said they had deliberately sited projects to avoid triggering federal review. The CHIPS Act offers a telling case. Federal grants triggered NEPA review for semiconductor plants, which required a dedicated permitting team of 12 people overseeing as many as 20 contractors. Congress responded in 2024 with a special exemption.

State-level studies point the same way. In their 2026 study “How Costly Is Permitting in Housing Development?” the authors, Evan Soltas and Jonathan Gruber, found that in Los Angeles obtaining permits raised the price of a land parcel by about 50%, and that avoiding delay accounted for about half of that premium. Counties bordering states with their own versions of NEPA grew more slowly, with 5% fewer establishments and 4% less employment within five years of adoption.

The limits of the evidence

Bagley’s conclusion has two parts. The converging lines of evidence give a high degree of confidence that federal permitting is a substantial drag on infrastructure. But the studies do not allow a reliable estimate of how large the drag is. Projects differ in too many ways. Projects that never get proposed because of anticipated permitting burdens leave no data. Agencies and developers might also do much of what the laws require even if the laws did not exist, partly out of self-interest and partly because state laws and the APA’s general reasonableness standard would still apply.

Key Takeaways

• The biggest costs are probably indirect. Consultants and paperwork are the visible part. The larger costs come from delay, redesign, extra mitigation, and projects never proposed.

• Averages hide the real problem. Most reviews are quick. The trouble is the widespread in outcomes and the inability to know in advance which project will be slow. That unpredictability itself is a cost.

• Fear of the courts drives behavior. Because judicial review is unpredictable, agencies and developers over-document, over-study, and over-mitigate to make decisions lawsuit-proof. The evidence suggests this defensive behavior accounts for the bulk of the burden.

• The APA matters as much as the permitting statutes. Courts would ask whether an agency acted reasonably even if NEPA did not exist. Repealing a statute without touching judicial review may change less than reformers expect.

• Low litigation rates do not prove low burden. The projects that are most likely to matter, those with significant environmental effects, are sued routinely.

• Expectations should be modest. Permitting reform may be necessary but is unlikely to be sufficient. State permitting laws, local opposition, and the broader legal and cultural environment built up since the 1970s will remain.

What Can Be Done

Bagley’s test for any reform is simple: does it change the incentives created by the risk of an unpredictable court ruling? Judged that way, the popular ideas sort into two groups.

Reforms unlikely to accomplish much:

• Time and page limits. Congress imposed these on EISs and EAs in 2023 but left judicial review untouched. Agencies still need to protect themselves in court, so they respond by pushing material into appendices (one federal agency openly said it did so to comply with the 300-page cap) and by delaying the point at which the clock starts. If limits do succeed in shortening documents, agencies may lose more often in court.

• Shorter statutes of limitations. Challengers already have everything they need to file when a decision is made. One review found more than a third of NEPA challenges to renewable projects were filed within 60 days, and nearly all within 180 days. A tighter deadline would mostly make plaintiffs file sooner, and complaints can be amended later.

• Limits on injunctions. The standard remedy for an APA violation is for the court to set aside the agency’s decision, which voids the permit or cancels the grant. If the permit is voided, the project stops with or without an injunction, so limits on injunctions achieve little unless paired with limits on courts’ power to set decisions aside.

Reforms with more promise:

• A harmless-error rule. Requiring challengers to show that a procedural mistake likely changed the outcome would address agency incentives directly, much as the Supreme Court’s 2025 decision in Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v. Eagle County did by telling lower courts to defer more on NEPA. The effect is uncertain, though. Agencies afraid of one unlucky draw of a judge may keep over-complying, as the Bureau of Land Management did even after Congress gave it a categorical exclusion for some drilling permits. Over time, if agencies come to trust that courts will take a light touch, behavior could change.

• Preclusion of judicial review. Congress can bar courts from reviewing certain decisions, as it did for implementation of Medicare drug price negotiation, where courts have largely honored the bar. This reassures agencies directly and is the reform that best fits the problem. Drafting matters, because narrow language lets challengers recast an environmental objection as a general APA claim of arbitrariness. Congress could close that gap by exempting entire classes of infrastructure permitting from arbitrariness review.

Bagley also lays out a research agenda that could replace guesswork with measurement. One idea compares solar or oil development on federal land with development on private land. Another uses the economically arbitrary difference between discretionary federal grants, which trigger review, and tax credits, which do not. A third uses variation across state permitting laws.

Permitting Is Not the Only Thing Raising Costs

While Bagley’s paper is about federal permitting, other rules also raise what it costs to build. They work through two channels. Some raise the price of inputs such as labor and materials. Others limit how much can be built at all, and when supply is held down, the price of the housing or infrastructure that does get built rises by more than the cost of construction alone. The evidence varies widely across these rules, and on some it is genuinely contested, so it is worth separating what is well supported from what is not. As with permitting, each of these rules was adopted for a purpose that has value, such as worker pay and safety, local control, or domestic manufacturing, and the benefits are not weighed here.

Zoning and land use rules

Zoning is the clearest case of a rule that works by restricting supply. Common tools include bans on multifamily housing, caps on building size relative to lot size, and minimum parking requirements. Studies comparing cities, including those that use the Wharton Residential Land Use Regulatory Index developed by Gyourko, Saiz, and Summers, find that tighter regulation goes with higher housing costs.

In their 2019 study “Housing Constraints and Spatial Misallocation,”Hsieh and Moretti went further and estimated that relaxing land use restrictions in three highly productive cities would raise U.S. GDP by 3.7%, because more workers could live where they are most productive. That estimate is now disputed. A 2026 comment in the American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics reports errors in the original code and finds that, in a modified version of the model, the effect is two orders of magnitude smaller. The size of the macroeconomic effect is therefore in doubt, even though the finding that restrictions raise housing prices rests on a larger body of work.

NIMBY opposition

Local opposition is the political force that keeps restrictive rules in place and slows individual projects. Einstein, Glick, and Palmer used meeting minutes, land use regulations, and permit data from Massachusetts to show that the people who attend planning meetings are unrepresentative, tending to be older, whiter, male, and homeowners, and that they mostly oppose new housing. Discretionary review gives them the means to delay projects and shrink them. This fits the Brooks and Liscow finding, discussed in Bagley’s paper, that growing citizen voice raised the cost of highways.

There is a caveat. A recent model by Cuttner, Hubert, and Montagnes finds that under some conditions public meetings can actually increase housing supply, because they let developers learn about opposition early and compromise before a project is far along. More process does not always mean less building.

Union labor laws and wage requirements

Project labor agreements (PLAs), pre-hire agreements with building trades unions, typically require contractors to hire through union halls and follow union work rules, and pay union wages in exchange for a promise of no strikes. And prevailing wage laws, such as the federal Davis-Bacon Act, require that workers on federally funded construction be paid the wages prevailing in the local area. Both of these can raise the costs of production.

Domestic sourcing rules

Buy America requirements restrict federally funded projects to domestically produced materials can also lead to higher costs of production.

The common thread

These rules share two features with federal permitting. Their effects are hard to isolate, because projects differ in so many ways and because developers adjust before a project is ever proposed. And their costs are spread widely and rarely measured at the margin, while their benefits are easy to see. The rules also pile up. A project can face a PLA, a prevailing wage rule, a domestic sourcing requirement, local zoning, neighborhood opposition, and federal permitting at the same time, which helps explain why fixing any one of them may deliver less than its supporters expect.

The Bottom Line

The paper does not claim that environmental review has no value. It says plainly that the benefits side of the ledger has hardly been studied, and that the marginal benefit of NEPA has likely shrunk as federal, state, and local environmental laws have multiplied. What it does show is that the case for a meaningful permitting drag is strong, that its size is unknown, and that most of it appears to come from risk-averse behavior in response to unpredictable court review rather than from the paperwork itself.

For investors and advisors, the practical lesson is about timelines and risk. Projects that need federal approval, especially transmission lines, pipelines, and wind and solar developments, face wide and hard-to-forecast schedules, and headline reform proposals may deliver far less than advertised unless they change how courts review agency decisions. Anyone evaluating a thesis that depends on a rapid buildout of energy or other infrastructure should weigh that uncertainty.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies. He has spent decades helping advisors and investors apply the evidence from academic finance to real-world portfolios. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice.