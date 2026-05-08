The Big Picture

If you’ve used momentum as part of your investment strategy over the past decade and found it disappointing, you’re not imagining things. Haim Mozes, author of the study “Volatility Spikes and Momentum,” published in the Spring 2026 issue of The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies, investigated the relationship between volatility spikes—sudden, sharp jumps in the VIX, Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge”—and the performance of momentum investing.

Mozes analyzed over 30 years of market data, spanning 1994 to 2024, broken into three roughly equal periods: 1994–2003, 2004–2013, and 2014–2024. Each period captures one of the major volatility events of the past three decades—the NASDAQ crash and 9/11, the global financial crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

His core question was: How do volatility spikes interact with momentum investing, and has that relationship changed over time?

To answer this, the paper tracked:

Volatility spike frequency —how often the VIX (a measure of expected market volatility) jumped well above its recent average, using several definitions of “spike” ranging from 1.25x to 2x the VIX’s moving average

Spike reversal speed —how quickly the VIX came back down after a spike

S&P 500 returns before, during, and after those spikes

Momentum factor returns during months with spikes versus months without them

Key Findings

1. Volatility Spikes Are Happening More Often—And Reversing Faster

You can read the rest of my Alpha Architect article here