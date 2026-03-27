On average, about half of value and growth stocks are new each year as they are not categorized as value or growth over the previous two years. This observation led Linda Chen, Wei Huang, and George Jiang, authors of the January 2026 study “Value vs. Growth: What Drives the Value Premium?” to investigate how the “new” and “old” value and growth stocks performed. They uncovered that the value premium—the tendency for value stocks to outperform growth stocks—is driven primarily by stocks that have recently migrated into the value or growth category (value and growth are typically defined by high and low 30%, as in the Fama-French methodology). They also found that there are significant differences in firm characteristics between new and old value stocks and between new and old growth stocks.

What The Researchers Discovered

The research team analyzed U.S. stock market data from 1970 to 2024 and found that approximately half of all value stocks and growth stocks each year are newcomers to their respective categories. These stocks weren’t classified as value or growth in the previous two years but have now migrated into these groups.

The key findings are striking:

The “New” Value Premium Is Significantly Stronger

When comparing stocks that recently became value or growth stocks (“new”) versus those that have consistently remained in their category (”old”), the researchers found:

• The value premium based on new value and growth stocks delivered 0.326% monthly returns (3.9% annually)

• The value premium based on old value and growth stocks delivered only 0.147% monthly returns (1.8% annually)

• The difference of 0.179% per month is statistically significant and represents more than double the returns

New Growth Stocks Are The Main Culprit

You can read the rest of my Financial Advisor article here.