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Short-sellers have a reputation with informed investors. But what happens when they change their minds and cover? Dimitris Papadimitriou and Nikolaos Rapanos, authors of the March 2026 study Covering Trades Uncovered, were interested in the following question: When do short-sellers’ covering decisions reflect information and timing ability, and when are they shaped by limits to arbitrage that may induce a premature exit? The authors find that short-covering can signal informed trading, but it can also reflect pressure from rising prices, borrow costs, and other limits to arbitrage. In other words, not all short covers mean the same thing.

Studying Short-Sellers

The paper examines publicly disclosed short positions across European stock markets from 2012 through 2018. The dataset covers roughly 1.7 million short positions across 585 investors and about 1,400 securities. The authors combined the short-position disclosures with stock returns, market characteristics, and securities-lending data, including borrow fees and the supply of lendable shares. That allowed them to study not only when short-sellers cover, but also why they may be doing so. Their key idea is simple but powerful: distinguish between shorts that were covered at a profit and those covered at a loss. That distinction turns out to be central to understanding whether short-covering is informative or forced.

Key Findings

You can read the rest of my Morningstar article here.