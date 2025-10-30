Why the AI Spending Spree Could Spell Trouble for Investors
As Big Tech pours trillions into AI infrastructure, history warns of overinvestment, shrinking returns, and rising risks.
The artificial intelligence revolution has triggered unprecedented capital spending, with Big Tech firms planning to invest $5.2 trillion over five years. While markets have rewarded this spending so far, historical analysis reveals a concerning pattern: Infrastructure booms typically result in overinvestment, excess competition, and poor stock returns.
Kai Wu, author of the October 2025 research paper “Surviving the AI Capex Boom,” conducted a comprehensive historical analysis spanning multiple dimensions.
Historical Infrastructure Booms
Wu, the founder and chief investment officer of Sparkline Capital, examined major capital expenditure cycles throughout history, including:
Railroad expansion in the 1860s-1890s
Telecom fiber optic buildout in the late 1990s
Current AI infrastructure spending (2023-present)
He compared the scale of these investments relative to the gross domestic product and analyzed how shareholders in infrastructure-building companies fared during and after each boom.
Firm-Level Stock Performance
Using decades of market data from 1963 to 2025, Wu analyzed the:
Returns of companies with high asset growth versus low asset growth
Performance of firms rapidly increasing capital expenditures
Results across all 10 market sectors and major geographic regions
Relationship between capital intensity and stock returns
The Magnificent Seven’s Transformation
The study specifically tracked how Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon.com AMZN, Meta Platforms META, Google GOOGL, Nvidia NVDA, and Tesla TSLA are transitioning from asset-light business models to capital-intensive operations. It examines:
Historical capital expenditure trends
Changes in return on invested capital
Free cash flow deterioration
Rising debt levels and circular financing arrangements
Key Findings
