A client recently asked me an excellent question after reading Torsten Slok’s December 28th observation in The Daily Spark: if foreign purchases of US assets increased in 2025 versus 2024, why did the dollar decline in 2025 after rising the previous year? On the surface, it seems contradictory. More demand for US assets should mean more demand for dollars, right?

Not necessarily. The 2025 pattern is unusual but makes perfect sense once you understand that currency movements are driven by net flows, hedging behavior, relative returns, and expectations—not just the headline volume of foreign buying.

The Core Insight

Several dynamics can operate simultaneously:

Foreigners buy more US assets in dollar terms

But they hedge their currency exposure (creating dollar selling pressure)

US investors buy even more foreign assets (larger capital outflows)

Expectations about US policy, growth, or inflation shift against the dollar

When these forces combine, you get net downward pressure on the dollar even while foreigners are visibly loading up on Treasuries and US equities.

1. Gross Flows vs. Net Flows: What Really Matters

“Foreign purchases of US assets” is a gross flow. What actually moves the dollar is the net balance between capital flowing in and capital flowing out.

The US routinely runs a large current account deficit, which it finances with capital inflows. But US investors also actively buy foreign equities, bonds, and make direct investments abroad. A typical year might look like this:

Foreigners buy a record amount of US stocks and bonds

US pension funds, insurers, and asset managers buy even more in foreign markets

In 2025, this pattern intensified. After a big US equity run, many US investors chased relatively cheaper European and emerging market assets. The result? Net private flows turned negative for the dollar even as the headline story screamed “foreign demand for US assets is surging.”

2. The Hedging Effect: Turning Inflows into Selling Pressure

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Foreign investors reportedly raised their hedge ratios on US exposures in 2025 after getting burned by dollar weakness earlier in the year.

The mechanics work like this:

A foreign investor buys $100 million of US equities → must buy dollars to pay If left unhedged, that’s net dollar demand But if they hedge the FX risk, they enter forward/swap contracts that sell dollars forward and buy their home currency That hedging flow shows up as dollar selling in the FX market

So you can have rising gross purchases of US assets alongside rising hedge demand that offsets—or more than offsets—those inflows. This is why “capital inflows = strong dollar” is too simplistic once hedging behavior changes.

3. The End of “TINA”

For years, the dollar benefited from a “There Is No Alternative” (TINA) narrative: higher US rates, dominant tech and growth, and safe-haven status made US assets the only game in town.

In 2025, that changed. Non-US growth and policy prospects improved. More attractive tech and AI opportunities emerged abroad. European fiscal support strengthened. Non-US recoveries gained momentum.

This created an interesting dynamic. Investors kept buying some US assets—especially liquid AI and mega-cap names—but at the margin allocated more new capital into non-US markets. Since FX markets are forward-looking, the improved expected future returns abroad (including currency effects) weakened the dollar even as absolute demand for certain US assets remained strong.

4. Interest Rates and Policy Expectations

Currency levels follow relative interest rate expectations and risk premiums, not just the absolute level of US rates.

In 2025:

Markets expected the Fed to cut sooner or more aggressively than other central banks

US rate differentials compressed or turned against the dollar

Higher US fiscal deficits and rising debt raised concerns about long-term dollar value

Political uncertainty about fiscal consolidation added to the risk premium

US assets remained attractive in absolute terms, but shrinking rate differentials and rising fiscal and political risk led FX investors to reprice the dollar downward. That repricing showed up as a weaker dollar even while foreigners added to their US portfolios.

5. What They’re Buying Matters

Not all capital inflows support the currency equally:

Long-term foreign direct investment (plants, acquisitions) is “sticky” and more supportive

Short-term portfolio flows into liquid assets can be more tactical and heavily hedged

Index-driven flows are often mechanical and routinely hedged

The 2025 story featured particularly heavy portfolio equity and bond inflows at high valuations, with investors explicitly managing currency risk through higher hedge ratios. This mix is exactly the type that can coexist with—or even contribute to—a weaker dollar.

6. Structural Shifts in Dollar Demand

There’s also a slow-moving structural backdrop. Some central banks and sovereigns are diversifying reserves away from the dollar toward other currencies and gold. Digital payments, local-currency settlement, and alternative networks are reducing the structural need to hold dollars for trade and finance.

While this trend is gradual and often overstated, it means official sector demand for dollars might be flat or declining. Private sector inflows can be offset by official sector diversification or lower marginal demand when the dollar rallies, making the FX impact of private inflows more muted—or even negative—over time.

The Bottom Line

In 2025, foreign investors bought more US assets in dollar terms, yet the dollar weakened. There’s no contradiction once you separate:

Who is transacting (foreigners buying in, Americans buying out)

How they’re hedging (selling dollars forward to protect against currency risk)

What they expect about the future (better relative prospects abroad, changing rate differentials)

Structural trends (gradual reserve diversification)

The FX value of a currency reflects the net balance of all these forces, not just the gross volume of foreign purchases. Understanding this distinction is crucial for making sense of currency movements that seem to defy conventional wisdom.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest Enrich Your Future. He is also a consultant to RIAs as an educator on investment strategies.