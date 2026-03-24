Media narratives conflate all software loans. The reality is more nuanced—and the real lesson is portfolio architecture, not sector avoidance.

Few corners of the financial press have generated more anxiety in recent months than private credit’s exposure to software companies. The argument goes like this: artificial intelligence will disrupt software businesses; therefore, loans to software companies are dangerous; therefore, private credit investors should be alarmed. It is a narrative that travels fast. It also travels imprecisely.

The concern is not irrational on its face. AI is unquestionably reshaping how software is built, sold and used. But treating “software lending” as a monolithic risk category is like treating “real estate lending” as monolithic without distinguishing between a Manhattan trophy office tower, a suburban grocery-anchored retail center, student housing, data centers and single-family homes for rental. Nuance matters—and in credit, it especially matters.

Software Borrowers Are Not All The Same

The popular anxiety focuses on point solutions: lightweight SaaS tools that automate discrete, well-defined tasks. A scheduling tool. A document formatter. A basic analytics dashboard. These are genuinely vulnerable to displacement by AI copilots and large language generalist models. The moat is shallow, the switching cost is low and the incumbent’s advantage is thin.

But a very different category exists alongside these: embedded software systems. These are not simple programs performing routine tasks. They are complex, deeply integrated platforms—enterprise resource planning suites, infrastructure-level operating environments, mission-critical workflow engines—woven into the operational fabric of their customers over years or decades. They do not look like targets for AI disruption. They look, instead, like potential beneficiaries of it. On one end, embedded systems are hard to displace and well-positioned to incorporate AI into their own workflows or deliver AI-powered features to existing customers. On the other end, if AI does threaten their core product, they have the runway—and the incentive—to adapt before that threat arrives.

In other words, the question is not whether AI disrupts software. It is which software, and whether your portfolio distinguishes between the two.

Embedded systems carry switching costs that can be almost prohibitively high. Migrating an ERP platform for a mid-market manufacturer, or replacing the core risk management system at a financial institution, is a multi-year, multi-million-dollar undertaking encompassing not only direct costs but significant workforce re-training. Customers do not abandon these platforms because an AI chatbot can now draft a summary. If anything, AI integration makes these platforms stickier—they become the infrastructure through which AI capabilities are delivered, not the thing AI replaces.

The Credit Fundamentals: Software Vs. Non-Software

You can read the rest of my Financial Advisor article here.