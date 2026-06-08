Larry’s Substack

Larry’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Abrams's avatar
Dan Abrams
1h

Hi Larry, keep up the great work! I hate to be THAT guy, but Tversky didn't share in the Nobel prize for Prospect Theory because he passed away before it was awarded

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Swedroe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture