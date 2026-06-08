New academic research explains how retail investors’ own psychology turned the COVID trading boom into a wealth-destroying machine — and what it means for you.

Research Summary & Commentary

Remember early 2021? Millions of people were stuck at home, interest rates were near zero, stimulus checks were hitting bank accounts, and Robinhood had just made it free and effortless to trade stocks from a phone. GameStop shot up 1,700% in weeks. AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond — the whole MEME universe was on fire. It felt like a new era of investing. For a lot of retail investors, it ended in significant losses.

A newly published academic paper offers an explanation for what happened — and why it will probably happen again. The framework they use is called prospect theory, and once you understand it, you’ll never look at a hot stock the same way.

What the Researchers Examined

Xu Guo, Junbo Wang, Chunchi Wu, and Xiaoling Zhong, authors of the study “Prospect Theory and Stock Price Behavior in Retail Trading Booms,” published in the June 2026 issue of The Journal of Empirical Finance, set out to test whether a 40-year-old psychological theory of decision-making could explain the wild stock market behavior of the COVID-19 pandemic—an excellent laboratory to test behavioral models as retail investors flocked into financial markets when lockdowns limited social interactions, and individuals speculated in markets to fend off the boredom through online trading.

Their dataset covered over 2.7 million firm-month observations for nearly 23,000 companies stretching back to 1965, with special focus on the pandemic period from March 2020 to March 2022.

Prospect theory, originally developed by Nobel laureates Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, describes how real people make decisions under uncertainty — as opposed to how economists used to assume we’d behave. The theory rests on three pillars:

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