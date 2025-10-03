Private market investments have become increasingly accessible through liquid fund structures like interval funds, but this accessibility masks significant complexity. Unlike traditional funds holding publicly traded securities, these vehicles must navigate a delicate balance between liquidity management, capital deployment, and the inherently illiquid nature of private assets.

If you’re considering a private market partner, asking the right questions can mean the difference between a successful investment and a costly mistake. This comprehensive guide will help you evaluate private market managers across every critical dimension.